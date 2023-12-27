SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.43.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.