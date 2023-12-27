SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.43.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

