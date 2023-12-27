Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 11,638 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 1,467,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

