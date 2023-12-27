Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. 144,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,577. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

