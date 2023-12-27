Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 346,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.