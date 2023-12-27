Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. 9,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

