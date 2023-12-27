Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,940 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJUL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $444,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

Shares of TJUL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,096. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $25.65.

