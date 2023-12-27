Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.59. 344,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,628. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

