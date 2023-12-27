Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 299 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %

Ameren stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 146,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,203. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

