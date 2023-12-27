Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.58. 1,516,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,416. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

