Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 852 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 412.6% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,285,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 17,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $185.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

