Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 118,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,243. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

