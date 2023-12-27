Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD remained flat at $165.22 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,438. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.