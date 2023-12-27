Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. 525,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,835. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

