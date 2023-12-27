Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 166,090 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,819,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 118,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $4,951,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 51,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

