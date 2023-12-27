Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $27,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.33. 467,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,282. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.