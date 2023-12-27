Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 657,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,888. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

