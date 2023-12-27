Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 14,600 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $93,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $807,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 184,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.59. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.