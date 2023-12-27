Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.62. 734,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,946. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

