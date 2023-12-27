Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 766,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,638. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

