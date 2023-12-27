Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 44,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. SM Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SM Energy worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $911,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,488,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 446,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,090. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

