Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
ARKK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,116,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,188,984. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.