TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lifted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TC Energy worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,667,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 133,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -673.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

