TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,836,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,426,227 shares.The stock last traded at $40.54 and had previously closed at $40.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,529,000 after buying an additional 1,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after buying an additional 461,056 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

