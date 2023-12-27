TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,735 shares during the period. TEGNA comprises approximately 1.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of TEGNA worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in TEGNA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TEGNA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 266,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,053. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

