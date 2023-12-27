Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,173,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 15,945,803 shares.The stock last traded at $0.96 and had previously closed at $0.88.

Tellurian Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

