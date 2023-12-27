Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £138.24 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 48 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($175.65).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Ken Murphy purchased 51 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($177.56).

Tesco Trading Up 0.8 %

LON TSCO traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 288.90 ($3.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,879,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349,826. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 220.60 ($2.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.90 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.79. The firm has a market cap of £20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,433.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,500.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 335 ($4.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

