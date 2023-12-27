Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $815.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

