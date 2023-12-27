Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,048,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,411,500. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

