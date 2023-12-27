Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.