Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

TXN stock opened at $171.50 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

