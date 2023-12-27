Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.57.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Trading Up 0.4 %

Textron stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. Textron has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.