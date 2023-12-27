The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $341,331.98 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 6,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $341,331.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,069.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 822.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

