The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. 4,534,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,776,199. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

