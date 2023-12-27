The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

