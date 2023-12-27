The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 32,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,312. The stock has a market cap of $307.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,032.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First of Long Island by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

