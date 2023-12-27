The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $381.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $386.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

