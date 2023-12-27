The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mosaic by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 580,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 350,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

