The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 417,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

