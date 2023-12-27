The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,033.33 ($13.13).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.98) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,185 ($15.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,897.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,067.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 992.59. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

