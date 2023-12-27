The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,033.33 ($13.13).
Several brokerages have weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.98) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.
The Sage Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The Sage Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.