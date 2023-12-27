The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

