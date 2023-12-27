The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $165,170.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Janet Katherine Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toro alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95.

Toro Trading Down 1.4 %

TTC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. 170,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,128. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Toro by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.