The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

