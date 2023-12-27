Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.57

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 12148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on THR

Thermon Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $1,954,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.