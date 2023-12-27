Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 2,939,032 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 1,032,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

