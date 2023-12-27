Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 273,526 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,526 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,364,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 109,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

LYG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,211. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

