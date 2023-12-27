Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LAD stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.47. 60,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.26 and a 1-year high of $330.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile



Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

