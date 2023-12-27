Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 424,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.62. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $160.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

