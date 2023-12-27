Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2,705.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,484. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

