Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.30. 1,344,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,792. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

