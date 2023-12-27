Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,048 shares of company stock valued at $194,246,041. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.17 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

